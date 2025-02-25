Russian strike on Kramatorsk: at least one person killed
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian attack on Kramatorsk on February 25 killed at least one person and injured another. All the circumstances of the attack and the exact number of victims are currently being established.
At least 1 person was killed and 1 more was injured in a strike on Kramatorsk on February 25. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin in Telegram, UNN reports.
Russian troops attacked the town in the afternoon. All the circumstances of the shelling, the exact number of victims and damage are currently being established.
Vadym Filashkin urged the city residents to be careful and evacuate in a timely manner.
