Russian strike on Kostyantynivka: two dead reported

Last night, Russian aviation attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with guided missiles. The explosions killed two people and injured two others. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The explosions caused significant damage to the private residential sector. Emergency workers found the bodies of 2 people under the rubble and extinguished the fire - the statement said.

In addition, two more people were wounded.

In total, 13 tons of building structures were dismantled.

The rescue operations were hampered by repeated shelling, which forced some operations to be temporarily suspended.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reportedthat Russian troops conducted 6 air strikes on residential areas in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, using FAB-250, wounding 6 civilians and damaging 38 houses.

On February 16, Russian troops attacked the town of Bilytske in Donetsk region. The shelling killed two civilians.