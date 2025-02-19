Russian strike on Kostyantynivka: two dead reported

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39090 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103442 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68359 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115710 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100682 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112882 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152279 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115154 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65616 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108961 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79810 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45495 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73058 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103442 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115710 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143025 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175425 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32831 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73058 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133907 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135786 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164103 views
Russian strike on Kostyantynivka: two dead reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23547 views

A nighttime air strike with guided bombs on Kostyantynivka killed 2 people and wounded 2 others. Rescuers dismantled 13 tons of rubble, the work was complicated by repeated shelling.

Last night, Russian aviation attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with guided missiles. The explosions killed two people and injured two others. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The explosions caused significant damage to the private residential sector. Emergency workers found the bodies of 2 people under the rubble and extinguished the fire 

- the statement said.

In addition, two more people were wounded.

In total, 13 tons of building structures were dismantled.

The rescue operations were hampered by repeated shelling, which forced some operations to be temporarily suspended.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reportedthat Russian troops conducted 6 air strikes on residential areas in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, using FAB-250, wounding 6 civilians and damaging 38 houses.

On February 16, Russian troops attacked the town of Bilytske in Donetsk region. The shelling killed two civilians. 

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar

