Russian strike on Kherson: bus driver killed, five passengers injured

In Kherson, as a result of another shelling of the city by artillery and drones, a public transport vehicle with passengers was hit. The driver was killed, and five more people were injured. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, UNN reports.

The enemy attacks the city with artillery and drones every day. A public transport vehicle with passengers was hit by another shelling. The driver died on the spot, and five more citizens were injured. We immediately arrived at the scene and, together with concerned citizens, medics, and colleagues from other police units, provided assistance to the victims. Thank you to everyone who joined in providing assistance. Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured. - the post says.

