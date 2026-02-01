Russian strike on Kherson: bus driver killed, five passengers injured

$42.850.00
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 11078 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 15082 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 31788 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 49527 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 35018 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 33123 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26585 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16622 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14180 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - MediaFebruary 1, 03:48 AM • 9766 views
Tikhanovskaya moves her party's headquarters from Vilnius to WarsawFebruary 1, 04:26 AM • 5638 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhotoFebruary 1, 05:39 AM • 13626 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 11529 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see it08:24 AM • 5106 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 48869 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 77744 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 56320 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 62362 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 63877 views
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Neizhpapa
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 11610 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 25780 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 28677 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 31708 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 32777 views
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Bild
Heating

Russian strike on Kherson: bus driver killed, five passengers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In Kherson, a passenger bus came under artillery and drone fire. The driver was killed, and five people were injured.

Russian strike on Kherson: bus driver killed, five passengers injured

In Kherson, as a result of another shelling of the city by artillery and drones, a public transport vehicle with passengers was hit. The driver was killed, and five more people were injured. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy attacks the city with artillery and drones every day. A public transport vehicle with passengers was hit by another shelling. The driver died on the spot, and five more citizens were injured. We immediately arrived at the scene and, together with concerned citizens, medics, and colleagues from other police units, provided assistance to the victims. Thank you to everyone who joined in providing assistance. Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured.

 - the post says.

Recall

On February 1, Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured reached six people, including two women who were undergoing examination.

Alla Kiosak

