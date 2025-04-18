Russian strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has risen to 103, including 8 children

As a result of a missile strike by Russian troops on Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to 103, including eight children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Friday on Telegram, UNN writes.



The number of victims of today's shelling has again increased to 103. Eight of them are children. - Terekhov wrote.

Recall

On the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, using, preliminary, three ballistic missiles of the "Iskander-M" type. A 79-year-old man died.