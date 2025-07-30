Russian strike on Kharkiv district: one killed and 4 injured, large-scale fire occurred

As a result of a Russian strike on the Kharkiv district, one person was killed and 4 were injured, including two rescuers. The enemy struck warehouses on the territory of an enterprise – civilian goods, including food products. A large-scale fire broke out, reported the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The aftermath of the enemy shelling of the village of Vasyshcheve is being liquidated. As a result of the Russian attack, one person died. It is also known about 4 injured, three of whom were hospitalized - Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, an enemy strike was carried out "on the territory of a civilian enterprise with a total area of 30 thousand sq. m." "Warehouse buildings with an area of about 20 thousand sq. m were burning," he noted.

According to him, State Emergency Service employees localized the fire. "These are flammable structures, inside - goods exclusively for civilian purposes, including food products. Therefore, the fire spread quite rapidly," Syniehubov said.

"During the extinguishing, 2 State Emergency Service employees were injured: one had carbon monoxide poisoning and heatstroke, the other received burns," the head of the OVA noted.

According to him, a fire train was involved in the extinguishing.

"The type of weapon used in the strike is currently being established," Syniehubov reported.

