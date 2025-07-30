Enemy attacked Kharkiv district: three injured

$41.790.01
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 12172 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:57 AM • 15962 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 31928 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 30035 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 55478 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 59854 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 51191 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 56529 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 55961 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69564 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
744mm
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideoJuly 30, 01:37 AM • 42510 views
Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per dayJuly 30, 04:32 AM • 17054 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 35436 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 72902 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 18755 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 18838 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 31948 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 72981 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 141974 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 175358 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 35510 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 155921 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 206750 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 140650 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 133615 views
YouTube
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Signal
The New York Times

Enemy attacked Kharkiv district: three injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1622 views

As a result of Russian shelling, a fire broke out in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district. Three people are currently known to have been injured.

Enemy attacked Kharkiv district: three injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the village of Vasyshcheve, with 3 casualties reported, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched an attack on the territory of the Kharkiv district. As a result of the Russian shelling, a fire broke out in the village of Vasyshcheve. Currently, 3 casualties are reported.

- wrote Syniehubov.

The type of weapon and other details, according to him, are being clarified.

Addition

According to Syniehubov, during the past day, Kharkiv and 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 6 people died and 8 were injured.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a 25-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, and a 33-year-old man were injured; in the city of Kupiansk, a 65-year-old man died, and a 48-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Novoplatonivka, 5 people died, and a 45-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman, and a 72-year-old man were injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Three people injured due to Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown30.07.25, 08:22 • 2564 views

According to him, the enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with 2 UAVs. The enemy also actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 10 KABs; 5 Geran-2 type UAVs; 1 Molniya type UAV; 4 FPV drones.

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the city of Kharkiv, 2 apartment buildings, a shop, a cafe, a car wash, and 3 cars were damaged; in the Kupiansk district, an apartment building and a private house (Kupiansk), an enterprise and 2 non-residential buildings (Shevchenkove) were damaged; in the Izium district, a shop, a car (Novoplatonivka), 3 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and a garage (Pisky-Radkivski) were damaged.

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast