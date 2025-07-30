Enemy attacked Kharkiv district: three injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the village of Vasyshcheve, with 3 casualties reported, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched an attack on the territory of the Kharkiv district. As a result of the Russian shelling, a fire broke out in the village of Vasyshcheve. Currently, 3 casualties are reported. - wrote Syniehubov.

The type of weapon and other details, according to him, are being clarified.

Addition

According to Syniehubov, during the past day, Kharkiv and 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 6 people died and 8 were injured.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a 25-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, and a 33-year-old man were injured; in the city of Kupiansk, a 65-year-old man died, and a 48-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Novoplatonivka, 5 people died, and a 45-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman, and a 72-year-old man were injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

According to him, the enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with 2 UAVs. The enemy also actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 10 KABs; 5 Geran-2 type UAVs; 1 Molniya type UAV; 4 FPV drones.

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the city of Kharkiv, 2 apartment buildings, a shop, a cafe, a car wash, and 3 cars were damaged; in the Kupiansk district, an apartment building and a private house (Kupiansk), an enterprise and 2 non-residential buildings (Shevchenkove) were damaged; in the Izium district, a shop, a car (Novoplatonivka), 3 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and a garage (Pisky-Radkivski) were damaged.