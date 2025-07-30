Enemy attacked Kharkiv district: three injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian shelling, a fire broke out in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district. Three people are currently known to have been injured.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the village of Vasyshcheve, with 3 casualties reported, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy launched an attack on the territory of the Kharkiv district. As a result of the Russian shelling, a fire broke out in the village of Vasyshcheve. Currently, 3 casualties are reported.
The type of weapon and other details, according to him, are being clarified.
Addition
According to Syniehubov, during the past day, Kharkiv and 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 6 people died and 8 were injured.
"In the city of Kharkiv, a 25-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, and a 33-year-old man were injured; in the city of Kupiansk, a 65-year-old man died, and a 48-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Novoplatonivka, 5 people died, and a 45-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman, and a 72-year-old man were injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.
Three people injured due to Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown30.07.25, 08:22 • 2564 views
According to him, the enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with 2 UAVs. The enemy also actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 10 KABs; 5 Geran-2 type UAVs; 1 Molniya type UAV; 4 FPV drones.
Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the city of Kharkiv, 2 apartment buildings, a shop, a cafe, a car wash, and 3 cars were damaged; in the Kupiansk district, an apartment building and a private house (Kupiansk), an enterprise and 2 non-residential buildings (Shevchenkove) were damaged; in the Izium district, a shop, a car (Novoplatonivka), 3 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and a garage (Pisky-Radkivski) were damaged.