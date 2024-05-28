Russian strike on Epicenter in Kharkiv: remains of 18 dead found
Kyiv • UNN
The remains of 18 people have been found in the Kharkiv hypermarket Epicenter, which was attacked by Russia. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Recall
As a result of the Russian air strike on the Kharkiv hypermarket "Epicenter" on May 25 , 17 people were killed - 12 employees and 4 visitors were identified. Two people are still missing.