Russian strike on Dnipro: according to new data, 314 people were injured, over 100 are in hospitals

Updated data on the number of victims of the Russian invaders' attack on Dnipro has appeared. The relevant information was published by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest data, 314 people were injured as a result of the missile attack on Dnipro. More than a hundred victims are still in the hospital, including five children. - reports Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

The official also posted current data on the day's situation in the region in his social media post.

Several times during the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district. He used FPV drones and artillery. He hit the district center, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove communities. Fortunately, there are no dead or wounded. - Lysak wrote.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 24, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile strike on Dnipro. Civilian infrastructure was damaged: a dormitory, a gymnasium, an administrative building. There are dead and wounded.

The number of dead as a result of missile strikes on Dnipro has risen to 20, and together with those killed in the city of Samar, there are 22. UNN reports this on the morning of June 26.