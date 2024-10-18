Russian soldiers killed more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered - Lubinets
Kyiv • UNN
Mr. Lubinets claimed that Russia killed more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered. The Ombudsman called on the international community to respond to these war crimes.
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lubinets said that Russian soldiers killed more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered. The ombudsman reported this in Telegram, UNN reports.
This is a deliberate policy of Russia, but international organizations turn a blind eye. I see no public or legal reaction to these events - there are still no arrest warrants for war criminals,
Details
He also noted that he had officially passed on information about the executions to the Russian Ombudsman, but understands that "Russia's reaction to the violation of the Geneva Conventions cannot be expected, but my task is to record these facts. We are doing everything we can to make the international community aware of this.
The ombudsman also expressed the opinion that the enemy army kills Ukrainian prisoners of war not only to demonstrate disregard for international law, but also to "bind the perpetrators with blood" and support its own propaganda.
Lubinets also mentioned the Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity.
It is known that at least 102 media representatives have been killed since the beginning of the Russian aggression. The Russian military has been targeting media workers, although the murder of journalists is considered one of the most shameful crimes worldwide,
