Occupants in the Bakhmut sector probably shot a wounded Ukrainian serviceman
Kyiv • UNN
In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers shot a wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman, probably. The incident occurred on September 6, 2024, near the Phenol Plant in the village of New York, and an investigation has been launched.
"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.
Details
According to intelligence reports, a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman was probably wounded while performing a combat mission in the Bakhmut district. After some time, the building he was in was seized by the occupiers, and he was taken prisoner.
They shot an unarmed defender who was lying on the ground. Preliminarily, it happened on September 6, 2024, around 10:00, near the Phenol Plant in the village of New York.
The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime, the prosecutor's office emphasized.
