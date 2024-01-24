Russian shelling of Kherson hospital: three doctors wounded

Three medical workers were injured as a result of hostile shelling of a hospital in Kherson on January 24, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

In the afternoon, the occupiers attacked the building. The windows were smashed and the offices of the staff were damaged. According to updated information, three medics were wounded - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The RMA also showed a video with the consequences of the enemy shelling.

Earlier, two medics and a 60-year-old woman were reported injured in the Russian attack on a hospital in Kherson.