Russian shelling cut power to mines in Donetsk region, 148 miners underground - Volynets

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 53032 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 31439 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 37928 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 143510 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 86334 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 76634 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 218348 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 190286 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 71641 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 68375 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4.3m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 34370 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM • 27280 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 28502 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 28933 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 32438 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 22805 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 53041 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 116642 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 143513 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 218351 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Darren Aronofsky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 9898 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 33069 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 23187 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 116663 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 69930 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Pistol
Ammunition
United States dollar

Russian shelling cut power to mines in Donetsk region, 148 miners underground - Volynets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Due to Russian shelling, mines in the Dobropillya community have been de-energized. 148 miners remain underground.

Russian shelling cut power to mines in Donetsk region, 148 miners underground - Volynets

In the Donetsk region, due to shelling by Russian troops, mines were de-energized, and 148 miners were trapped underground, Mykhailo Volynets, head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, reported on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

As a result of Russian shelling, the mines of the Dobropillia community were de-energized. 148 miners remain underground

- Volynets wrote.

Addition

As reported by the police, yesterday, Russian troops directed three "KAB-250" bombs at Dobropillia – 2 private homes were damaged. In Svyatohorivka of the Dobropillia TG, two "Geran-2" UAVs damaged a private house and an educational institution.

Russian troops attacked a fire station in Kostiantynivka: consequences shown26.08.25, 13:19 • 1164 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukraine