Russian shelling cut power to mines in Donetsk region, 148 miners underground - Volynets

In the Donetsk region, due to shelling by Russian troops, mines were de-energized, and 148 miners were trapped underground, Mykhailo Volynets, head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, reported on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Addition

As reported by the police, yesterday, Russian troops directed three "KAB-250" bombs at Dobropillia – 2 private homes were damaged. In Svyatohorivka of the Dobropillia TG, two "Geran-2" UAVs damaged a private house and an educational institution.

