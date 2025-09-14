Russian plant in Perm region attacked by drone: details

Russia has acknowledged the fact of an attack on a plant in the Perm Krai. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the region, Dmitry Makhonin, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the official noted, one of the industrial enterprises in the settlement of Gubakha was attacked by a UAV. According to him, it was allegedly a Ukrainian drone.

There are no casualties. The enterprise is operating normally. Emergency services are working on site. There is no threat to the safety of residents - he stated.

It is noted that this enterprise is engaged in the production of methanol. This is a flammable substance that can cause blindness or death if ingested.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the Leningrad region of Russia. This happened on the night of September 14 this year. This enterprise produces about 80 types of petroleum products and meets the needs of the Russian army.