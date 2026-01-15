$43.180.08
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 10689 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 18853 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 20235 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 19147 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 18940 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 17250 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 15104 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 14498 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12712 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Russian advance slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and the cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasons

The advance of the Russians slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026 - probably due to less favorable weather conditions and the cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

According to analysts, the Russian advance in 2025 peaked on December 1 and 2, and then steadily declined until the end of the year.

Russian troops were able to take advantage of unfavorable weather conditions in the fall and early winter of 2025, which hindered Ukrainian drone operations, for a relatively faster advance

- experts point out.

They emphasize that these favorable weather conditions will not be permanent.

Russian troops are likely trying to accelerate the pace of advance as it gets colder, which complicates the ability of Russian troops to successfully implement their new offensive pattern, which largely depends on infantry penetration missions that must cover tens of kilometers of territory on foot with limited supplies

- noted in ISW.

They conclude that Russian forces may have initially increased the pace of offensive operations in December 2025 to meet the demands of the Russian military command to achieve certain goals by the end of the year.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi stated that Ukraine did not allow critical breakthroughs of the enemy, thwarting his plans. Over the year, the enemy army decreased by 418 thousand people killed and wounded.

Russia has likely suffered over 1.2 million casualties in total in the war against Ukraine - British intelligence14.01.26, 21:48 • 2436 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

