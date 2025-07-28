Russian occupiers attacked Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka on July 27: what is known

On Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers shelled the territories of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka territorial communities in Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to data from the Kramatorsk City Council, on the evening of July 27, the city was hit by an enemy "Molniya-2" UAV. There was a hit in the private sector; according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

At the same time, Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reported strikes by FPV drones, KAB-250 aerial bombs, artillery, and mines on the community's territory.

He noted that mandatory evacuation of families with children is in effect on the community's territory. Also, an extended curfew (movement restrictions) and a special light masking regime are in effect throughout the Kostiantynivka community – from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM.

Recall

In Donetsk Oblast, the zone of forced evacuation for families with children has been expanded – this applies to the city of Dobropillia and a number of settlements in the Dobropillia community. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.