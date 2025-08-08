Russian occupiers are building a "museum of spiritual bonds" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In occupied Nova Kakhovka, Russians are creating a museum of Orthodox "spiritual bonds" based on a monastery. The project is curated by Metropolitan Tikhon, and its goal is to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage.
In temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Russians are launching another propaganda "cultural" project - a museum of Orthodox values. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
It is noted that the institution will be built on the basis of the Korsun Icon of the Mother of God Convent as part of the "Heart of Novorossiya" initiative, which is overseen by the Kremlin's tame metropolitan, Tikhon.
Behind "traditional values" hides the usual goal: to erase Ukrainian cultural heritage and replace it with the "Russian world". The Kremlin destroys museums, monuments, history - and in their place builds ideological temples of aggression
The CNR urges Ukrainians not to "fall for" fake "spirituality", because under the guise of temples, the occupiers "promote their ideology of destruction."
According to the CNR, Russians use captured museums for propaganda, opening exhibitions dedicated to Russian Airborne Forces militants.
