Russian occupiers are building a "museum of spiritual bonds" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS

In temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Russians are launching another propaganda "cultural" project - a museum of Orthodox values. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the institution will be built on the basis of the Korsun Icon of the Mother of God Convent as part of the "Heart of Novorossiya" initiative, which is overseen by the Kremlin's tame metropolitan, Tikhon.

Behind "traditional values" hides the usual goal: to erase Ukrainian cultural heritage and replace it with the "Russian world". The Kremlin destroys museums, monuments, history - and in their place builds ideological temples of aggression - the message says.

The CNR urges Ukrainians not to "fall for" fake "spirituality", because under the guise of temples, the occupiers "promote their ideology of destruction."

Recall

According to the CNR, Russians use captured museums for propaganda, opening exhibitions dedicated to Russian Airborne Forces militants.

"Volunteer Company": Russia brought in a hundred propagandists to work with children in the occupied territories - CNS