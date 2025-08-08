$41.610.07
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Russian occupiers are building a "museum of spiritual bonds" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

In occupied Nova Kakhovka, Russians are creating a museum of Orthodox "spiritual bonds" based on a monastery. The project is curated by Metropolitan Tikhon, and its goal is to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage.

Russian occupiers are building a "museum of spiritual bonds" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region - CNS

In temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Russians are launching another propaganda "cultural" project - a museum of Orthodox values. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the institution will be built on the basis of the Korsun Icon of the Mother of God Convent as part of the "Heart of Novorossiya" initiative, which is overseen by the Kremlin's tame metropolitan, Tikhon.

Behind "traditional values" hides the usual goal: to erase Ukrainian cultural heritage and replace it with the "Russian world". The Kremlin destroys museums, monuments, history - and in their place builds ideological temples of aggression

- the message says.

The CNR urges Ukrainians not to "fall for" fake "spirituality", because under the guise of temples, the occupiers "promote their ideology of destruction."

Recall

According to the CNR, Russians use captured museums for propaganda, opening exhibitions dedicated to Russian Airborne Forces militants.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Nova Kakhovka