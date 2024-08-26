ukenru
Russian occupants' base near Mariupol has been hit - city council

Russian occupants' base near Mariupol has been hit - city council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18727 views

Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian military base in the village of Babakh-Tarama, Mariupol district. According to preliminary data, 14 occupants were killed and about 17 wounded. The evacuation of units continues.

A Russian military base was hit in the village of Babakh-Tarama, Mariupol district. According to preliminary data from the resistance movement, 14 occupants were killed and about 17 wounded. The evacuation of units continues. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council and by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian occupants' base near Mariupol has been hit," the city council said. 

According to the mayor's office, as reported by Resistance of Mariupol, yesterday afternoon the place of Russian occupants' base in Mariupol district - in the village of Babakh-Tarama - was hit. "In particular, the Zhiguli recreation center, where Russian troops were stationed, was hit. A field camp was also hit. According to preliminary data from the Resistance, 14 occupants were killed in the attack, about 17 are in serious condition in hospitals in Mariupol and Berdiansk," the city council said.

According to the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, "the occupier evacuated the survivors from Babakh Taras to Urzuf in a panic." "In the morning we have confirmation of 6 killed officers and 8 soldiers (on the spot), about 17 are in serious condition in hospitals in Mariupol and Berdiansk. Two trucks and military equipment were permanently disabled. The consequences are still being clarified," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

"The mass evacuation of units after the attack continues. They are systematically jamming communications (well, they are turning them off) to prevent us from recording where and how many are going. In fact, these Zhiguli have long been a pain in the ass. The Russians have become so relaxed that they hardly hide anymore. Too bad. Retaliation sometimes takes a long time, but it's accurate. People are now talking about the wonderful mood of watching the Russian panic. The last time it happened was during the attack on the former Ilyich Iron and Steel Works of Mariupol's Baba Taram boarding house," Andriushchenko said.

Series of explosions heard in Mariupol, preliminary damage to air defense - mayor's adviser23.08.24, 13:58 • 19489 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

