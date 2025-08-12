$41.450.06
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Russian night strike on Donetsk region killed two people, there are injured: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

Russian troops shelled the city of Bilozerske in Donetsk region on the night of August 12. 8 multi-story buildings, an administrative building, and a car were damaged, rescuers suspended operations due to repeated attacks.

Russian night strike on Donetsk region killed two people, there are injured: consequences shown

Russian occupiers attacked the city of Bilozerske in Donetsk region on the night of August 12, killing two people and injuring at least 7. Residential buildings were damaged. Despite the fire that broke out after the shelling, rescuers were forced to suspend extinguishing due to repeated enemy attacks. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, Russian troops attacked the city of Bilozerske," the State Emergency Service reported. According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the occupying forces attacked Bilozerske on August 11 at 10:55 PM. Residential areas, where civilians were in their homes, came under attack from "FAB-250" with UMPK, as indicated. Two civilians died, and seven more, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded.

"A 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman died from their injuries. In addition, three men, three women, and a 16-year-old boy were wounded," the prosecutor's office stated.

The State Emergency Service reported 8 injured people. "8 multi-story buildings, an administrative building, and a car were damaged," the report says.

In the residential sector, as a result of the Russian strike, a five-story building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out.

Rescuers quickly localized the fire, but due to continued enemy shelling, they were forced to suspend operations.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that despite the danger, rescuers do not stop working and make every effort to minimize the consequences of attacks and provide assistance to victims.

Addition

In total, only yesterday, 22 enemy shellings of settlements were recorded in Donetsk region, which indicates the continuous pressure of the occupiers on the civilian population of the region. According to the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, on August 11, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region: in Shakhove. Another 13 people in the region were wounded during the day.

Stepan Haftko

War
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine