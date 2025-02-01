Russian missile strike on Poltava: two dead and 7 injured, the aftermath shows

Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential building in Poltava, killing 2 people and wounding 7 others, including a child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Emergency workers rescued 21 people.

"The entrance from the 1st to the 5th floor was destroyed, and a fire broke out," the SES said.

Neighboring houses and 12 cars were damaged.

Emergency rescue operations are underway at the site.

