Russian missile strike on Poltava: two dead and 7 injured, the aftermath shows
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile hits a residential building in Poltava, killing 2 people and injuring 7. Five floors of the building were destroyed, and neighboring houses and cars were damaged.
Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential building in Poltava, killing 2 people and wounding 7 others, including a child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Poltava: Russia hits a residential building with a missile. The attack killed 2 people. Another 7 were injured, including a child
Emergency workers rescued 21 people.
"The entrance from the 1st to the 5th floor was destroyed, and a fire broke out," the SES said.
Neighboring houses and 12 cars were damaged.
Emergency rescue operations are underway at the site.
Russia strikes at Poltava: a residential building is hit01.02.25, 09:01 • 65289 views