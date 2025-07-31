$41.790.01
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 58309 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 99925 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 144450 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 127354 views
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: residential area attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kyiv on the night of July 31, attacking a residential area. Windows were blown out in the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, including in the children's ward of a medical facility.

Russian missile strike on Kyiv: residential area attacked

On the night of July 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv after a drone attack. Residential buildings were hit. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

As Tkachenko noted, the enemy insidiously launched a missile attack on the capital after a long air raid alert.

Consequences in Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Residential buildings

- Tkachenko reported.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, calls for medics were recorded in Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, and brigades have departed.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the blast wave shattered windows in the children's department of a medical facility. There are no casualties

- he added.

Recall

In Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, for the second time in the night of July 31, an air raid alert was declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles. Russia launched missiles heading towards Kyiv.

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv