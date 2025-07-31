Russian missile strike on Kyiv: residential area attacked

On the night of July 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv after a drone attack. Residential buildings were hit. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

As Tkachenko noted, the enemy insidiously launched a missile attack on the capital after a long air raid alert.

Consequences in Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Residential buildings - Tkachenko reported.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, calls for medics were recorded in Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, and brigades have departed.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the blast wave shattered windows in the children's department of a medical facility. There are no casualties - he added.

Recall

In Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, for the second time in the night of July 31, an air raid alert was declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles. Russia launched missiles heading towards Kyiv.