Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: the number of injured has increased to 8
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on March 14, 2025, eight people were injured. Residential buildings, shops, a restaurant and cars were damaged, and an investigation into a war crime has been launched.
As a result of an enemy missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, eight people were wounded, an investigation has been launched, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
According to the investigation, in the evening of March 14, 2025, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.
As a result of the shelling, eight people were injured.
Information on the victims and destruction is being clarified.
Multi-storey residential buildings, shops, a restaurant, and cars were damaged.
Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, documenting another war crime by the Russian Federation.
... a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.
