Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: the target was a residential area
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army launched a missile strike on the center of a residential area in Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration reported that this is another proof of the Russians' war against civilians.
The Russian army launched a missile attack on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Kryvyi Rih is under missile attack. The enemy has once again launched an insidious missile strike in the center of a residential area
According to him, this is another proof that Russians are fighting with the civilian population.
Relevant services are already working. The consequences are being clarified.
Stay in shelters until the all-clear, there is a possibility of repeated launches
Russia struck a hotel with ballistic missile, where volunteers from Ukraine, US, and Britain were staying: Zelensky showed footage from Kryvyi Rih06.03.25, 09:39 • 131714 views