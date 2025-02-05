Russian missile strike on Izyum: one of the wounded died in hospital

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 4437 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57887 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101420 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122194 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128656 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103499 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113280 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105641 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101995 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84723 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110938 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105344 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 4437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128656 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152014 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110938 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138195 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139960 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167752 views
Russian missile strike on Izyum: one of the wounded died in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24960 views

A 61-year-old man wounded during a Russian missile attack on Izium on February 4 died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life for 24 hours, but failed to save him.

A 61-year-old man who was injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on Izyum on February 4 died in hospital. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, a 61-year-old man died in the hospital,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the man was hospitalized as a result of yesterday's shelling of Izium.

Doctors fought for his life for a day, but failed to save him.

Recall

On February 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city of Izium. According to preliminary reports, a ballistic missile was used and hit the administrative building. It is also reported that 170 apartments were damaged. 

The Iskander missile strike on Izyum killed 5 people and wounded 55 people, including three children. Administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged, most of the victims were employees of state institutions.

Later, reported that the women killed in the shelling had been identified. They were 18 and 19 years old, one of them was pregnant.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
iziumIzium
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising