Russian missile strike on Izyum: one of the wounded died in hospital

A 61-year-old man who was injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on Izyum on February 4 died in hospital. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, a 61-year-old man died in the hospital, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the man was hospitalized as a result of yesterday's shelling of Izium.

Doctors fought for his life for a day, but failed to save him.

Recall

On February 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city of Izium. According to preliminary reports, a ballistic missile was used and hit the administrative building. It is also reported that 170 apartments were damaged.

The Iskander missile strike on Izyum killed 5 people and wounded 55 people, including three children. Administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged, most of the victims were employees of state institutions.

Later, reported that the women killed in the shelling had been identified. They were 18 and 19 years old, one of them was pregnant.