Russian missile strike on humanitarian mission in Chernihiv region: death toll rises to two

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
10:04 AM • 10108 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 15661 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 16480 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 15594 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 33451 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 38630 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 41256 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37586 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71974 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27892 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.5m/s
39%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 277534 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 270731 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 268310 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 261359 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 25388 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 15123 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 14492 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 33451 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 33884 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71974 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Paris
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 5470 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 15119 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 9146 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 15538 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 17649 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

Russian missile strike on humanitarian mission in Chernihiv region: death toll rises to two

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

As a result of a ballistic missile attack by the Russian Federation in the Chernihiv region, two employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council" were killed. Three more people were injured.

Russian missile strike on humanitarian mission in Chernihiv region: death toll rises to two

As a result of a ballistic missile attack by the Russian Federation, the number of victims in Chernihiv Oblast has risen to two. As reported by the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council" were hit, UNN reports.

Today, in the afternoon, Russians deliberately struck employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council". The territory is near Chernihiv, Kyselivka community. Two deaths have been reported. Three are wounded, and they are receiving assistance.

- Chaus reported.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also emphasized that first, the Russians littered the region with explosives and mines, and now they are killing people, civilians, who, risking their lives, are clearing Ukrainian land of the consequences of the Russian invasion.

Recall

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops launched a missile strike on employees of a humanitarian mission who were carrying out demining work. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and two more were wounded.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
charity
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Chernihiv