Russian missile strike on humanitarian mission in Chernihiv region: death toll rises to two

As a result of a ballistic missile attack by the Russian Federation, the number of victims in Chernihiv Oblast has risen to two. As reported by the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council" were hit, UNN reports.

Today, in the afternoon, Russians deliberately struck employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council". The territory is near Chernihiv, Kyselivka community. Two deaths have been reported. Three are wounded, and they are receiving assistance. - Chaus reported.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also emphasized that first, the Russians littered the region with explosives and mines, and now they are killing people, civilians, who, risking their lives, are clearing Ukrainian land of the consequences of the Russian invasion.

