Russian missile attack on Samar kills 3, injures 14 - RMA

In the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were killed and 14 wounded as a result of a Russian missile attack, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Samar. Already three dead due to the enemy attack. 14 people wounded. This is the information for now - Lysak reported.

According to him, the data is being updated.

Recall

On June 27, explosions rocked the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air raid alarm due to the threat of ballistic missiles.