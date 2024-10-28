Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih injures 10 people: a residential building is damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 10 people and damaged a three-story residential building. A medical facility, a car and a gas pipeline were also damaged.
As a result of a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih, 10 people were injured and a three-story residential building was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, UNN reports.
A three-story residential building was damaged in Kryvyi Rih. Preliminary, 10 people were injured. A fire broke out in the house and outbuildings. A medical facility, a car, and a gas pipeline were also damaged
Lysak also said that all services are working at the site.
Recall
As reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Military District Administration, the occupiers are shelling Kryvyi Rih mainly with ballistic missiles from Crimea. After the enemy retreated across the Dnipro, shelling with artillery and MLRS stopped.