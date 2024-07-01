Russian missile attack on Dnipro: search for people who may be under the rubble continues

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 59208 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 66745 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 88785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171559 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 217697 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134405 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363211 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180465 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148952 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197599 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 2762 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 6640 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12888 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34235 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36086 views
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: search for people who may be under the rubble continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24613 views

As a result of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro, the search for people who may be trapped under the rubble continues. Two people are currently missing.

Russian missile attack on Dnipro: search for people who may be under the rubble continues

In Dnipro, the search for people who are likely trapped under the rubble continues, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, 2 people are currently missing.

"SES climbers are involved in the work at height, and they are working with rescuers to manually dismantle the rubble. SES dog teams are also helping to search for people," the statement said.

Russia's missile strike on Dnipro: police identify the victim in a high-rise building29.06.24, 12:25 • 30154 views

The SES added that during the rescue and search operations, 750 tons of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed.

SES psychologists provided the necessary assistance to 47 people.

Recall

On the evening of June 28, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, hitting a residential high-rise building . The attack destroyed four floors.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro
