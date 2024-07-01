Russian missile attack on Dnipro: search for people who may be under the rubble continues

In Dnipro, the search for people who are likely trapped under the rubble continues, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, 2 people are currently missing.

"SES climbers are involved in the work at height, and they are working with rescuers to manually dismantle the rubble. SES dog teams are also helping to search for people," the statement said.

Russia's missile strike on Dnipro: police identify the victim in a high-rise building

The SES added that during the rescue and search operations, 750 tons of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed.

SES psychologists provided the necessary assistance to 47 people.

Recall

On the evening of June 28, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, hitting a residential high-rise building . The attack destroyed four floors.