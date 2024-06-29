Russia's missile strike on Dnipro: police identify the victim in a high-rise building

A 76-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a rocket attack in Dnipro. This was stated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Police have identified the victim of a rocket attack in Dnipro. She is a 76-year-old resident of a destroyed apartment building - law enforcement summarized.

Rocket attack in Dnipro: police find remains of one man, two women go missing

Addendum

The Dnipropetrovs'k police said that in order to identify the deceased, forensic experts from Dnipropetrovs'k took a biological sample of the remains of a person found at the site of the hit.

It was examined on a high-speed DNA analyzer and a female genotype was established. Law enforcement officers took samples of buccal epithelium from the relatives of the missing persons.

Law enforcement officials also informed that the number of people injured by the Russian strike had increased to 13, including an infant and a pregnant woman. Two women were reported missing in the morning.

As of 11:00 a.m., 39 people have reported property damage to the police - the National Police summarized.

Recall

On the evening of June 28, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, hitting a residential high-rise building . The attack destroyed four floors.