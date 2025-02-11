Russian military drops three bombs on private sector of Kostyantynivka: three wounded

In Donetsk region, the Russian military dropped three air bombs on the private sector of Kostyantynivka in the morning, wounding three local residents and damaging 38 houses, cars and communications, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the morning of February 11, the Russian army carried out 3 air strikes on Kostyantynivka within 10 minutes. Previously, the occupiers once again used a "FAB-250" from the UMPK against the local population," the statement said.

The munitions reportedly hit the private sector of the settlement.

"Two men aged 53 and 80 and a 74-year-old pensioner were wounded in the attack. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to the hospital for medical care. At the time of the shelling, the victims were at their places of residence," the prosecutor's office said.

As reported, 38 private houses, 3 cars, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Addendum

According to the Donetsk regional police, three people were wounded in the last day as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region. During the day, the enemy made 3,809 attacks along the front line and in the residential sector. Nine localities were under attack. 38 civilian objects were destroyed, including 30 residential buildings: