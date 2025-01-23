Russian hackers claimed involvement in the global ChatGPT failure: what does the Armed Forces have to do with it

Russian hackers claimed to be involved in the "collapse" of ChatGPT, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Mash.

"ChatGPT has stopped working worldwide. After an attack by Russian hackers from the 22c group in collab with a cyber fighter with the nickname PalachPro," the statement said.

As Palach himself told Mash, they brought down the neuron because "the Ukrainian Armed Forces used it to process satellite photos. The service helped them look for traces of Russian troops.

ChatGPT suffers a large-scale failure: problems with the service are reported worldwide