ChatGPT suffers a large-scale failure: problems with the service are reported worldwide

ChatGPT has failed, users report. Data from the DownDetector service confirms the problem, UNN reports.

Details

Users all over the world started to report ChatGPT outages on January 23

When entering a query in the chatbot, an error occurs. In addition, the request history is not available.

There is no information yet on the cause of the chatbot malfunction.

Recall

In December last year, users of ChatGPT and other OpenAI services reported access problems and errors in operation. The company confirmed that the failures were related to the upstream provider.