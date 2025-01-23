ChatGPT suffers a large-scale failure: problems with the service are reported worldwide
Kyiv • UNN
ChatGPT users report a large-scale failure of the service on January 23. The chatbot gives errors when entering queries, and the history of queries has become unavailable.
ChatGPT has failed, users report. Data from the DownDetector service confirms the problem, UNN reports.
Details
Users all over the world started to report ChatGPT outages on January 23
When entering a query in the chatbot, an error occurs. In addition, the request history is not available.
There is no information yet on the cause of the chatbot malfunction.
Recall
In December last year, users of ChatGPT and other OpenAI services reported access problems and errors in operation. The company confirmed that the failures were related to the upstream provider.