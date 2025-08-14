Russian government plane arrived in Alaska ahead of Putin-Trump meeting

A government plane from Moscow landed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage ahead of tomorrow's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump. This was reported by Sky News with reference to Flightradar24 data, according to UNN.

Details

As stated, the plane departed from Moscow at 7:50 AM local time and landed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage shortly after 6:30 AM Alaska time. It entered US airspace around 5:15 AM.

The aircraft tracking website Flightradar24 reports that "a Russian delegation is flying on board for the meeting."

The Kremlin stated that no documents are planned to be signed following the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday. The meeting was initiated by Putin, while Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.