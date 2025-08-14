$41.510.09
02:49 PM • 1508 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 6450 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
01:54 PM • 11399 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
12:57 PM • 12085 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 16897 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 31606 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
August 14, 08:11 AM • 98575 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 56096 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 52746 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
August 14, 06:07 AM • 47957 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:49 PM • 1508 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
02:23 PM • 6450 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
01:54 PM • 11399 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workday
01:14 PM • 12210 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself
12:29 PM • 18792 views
Russian government plane arrived in Alaska ahead of Putin-Trump meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

A Russian government plane landed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage ahead of tomorrow's Putin-Trump summit. The aircraft departed from Moscow and entered US airspace.

Russian government plane arrived in Alaska ahead of Putin-Trump meeting

A government plane from Moscow landed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage ahead of tomorrow's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump. This was reported by Sky News with reference to Flightradar24 data, according to UNN.

Details

As stated, the plane departed from Moscow at 7:50 AM local time and landed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage shortly after 6:30 AM Alaska time. It entered US airspace around 5:15 AM.

The aircraft tracking website Flightradar24 reports that "a Russian delegation is flying on board for the meeting."

The Kremlin stated that no documents are planned to be signed following the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska14.08.25, 17:30 • 1492 views

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday. The meeting was initiated by Putin, while Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
United States