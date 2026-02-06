$43.140.03
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Enemy FPV drone attacked a village in Kharkiv region: one man killed, two wounded

On February 6, at about 6:00 PM, the Russian armed forces shelled the village of Tsupivka, Kharkiv district, with an FPV drone. A 50-year-old man was killed, and two more civilians were injured.

Enemy FPV drone attacked a village in Kharkiv region: one man killed, two wounded

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy FPV drone attacked a village, killing one person and injuring two, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 6, at about 6:00 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled the village of Tsupivka, Derhachi community, Kharkiv district, using an FPV drone.

As a result of the attack, a 50-year-old civilian man who was on the street was killed.

Two more civilians - a 38-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman - were injured.

Under the procedural guidance of the Derhachi District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that caused death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

