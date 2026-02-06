Enemy FPV drone attacked a village in Kharkiv region: one man killed, two wounded

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy FPV drone attacked a village, killing one person and injuring two, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 6, at about 6:00 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled the village of Tsupivka, Derhachi community, Kharkiv district, using an FPV drone.

As a result of the attack, a 50-year-old civilian man who was on the street was killed.

Two more civilians - a 38-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman - were injured.

Under the procedural guidance of the Derhachi District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that caused death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).