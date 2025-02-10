Russian Foreign Ministry: No schedule for Putin-Trump talks, but communication channels are open

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39062 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 83262 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101030 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115125 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123913 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102319 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113201 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116824 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158149 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102485 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 88080 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 59305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104789 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93274 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115125 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123913 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158149 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148497 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180690 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93274 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104789 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136220 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138048 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166054 views
Actual
Russian Foreign Ministry: No schedule for Putin-Trump talks, but communication channels are open

Russian Foreign Ministry: No schedule for Putin-Trump talks, but communication channels are open

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23027 views

The deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry says there are no agreements on meetings between Putin and Trump, but communication channels remain open.

There are currently no arrangements for meetings or talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but there is a willingness on the Russian side to have further contacts and openness to dialogue when the situation becomes clearer.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details  [1

Communication channels exist, they are not closed. They are in working order. Another thing is that we have no agreements on any contacts at the highest level, at the political level

- Ryabkov said

He added that “all this is quite possible, and it is clear that we are ready and open in this regard.

Addendum [1

According to the BBC, Russian journalists asked Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to comment on Donald Trump's new statement about a phone call he allegedly had with Vladimir Putin . Commenting on the first statement, Peskov said that he could neither confirm nor deny it.

When journalists asked him again to clarify the situation, he replied:

I made a statement on this yesterday. I can't tell you anything else. I can neither confirm nor deny it

Trump calls Putin to agree to end war in Ukraine09.02.25, 07:21 • 138223 views

Asked by journalists whether the US president  had spoken to Putin after his inauguration on January 20 or before, Trump replied: 

Let's just say that I talked... And I expect many more conversations in the future. We need to end this war.” “I don't want to tell you about the negotiations. I do believe that we are making progress. We want to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia

- Trump added while speaking to the press aboard the presidential plane.

Over the weekend, the American tabloid New York Post published an exclusive report from its correspondent on board Trump's plane, which stated that the American president had a phone conversation with Putin.  When asked how many times he spoke, Trump replied: “I'd rather not say”.

Trump announces progress in talks to end war in Ukraine10.02.25, 02:15 • 92740 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising