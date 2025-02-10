Russian Foreign Ministry: No schedule for Putin-Trump talks, but communication channels are open

There are currently no arrangements for meetings or talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but there is a willingness on the Russian side to have further contacts and openness to dialogue when the situation becomes clearer.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Communication channels exist, they are not closed. They are in working order. Another thing is that we have no agreements on any contacts at the highest level, at the political level - Ryabkov said

He added that “all this is quite possible, and it is clear that we are ready and open in this regard.

According to the BBC, Russian journalists asked Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to comment on Donald Trump's new statement about a phone call he allegedly had with Vladimir Putin . Commenting on the first statement, Peskov said that he could neither confirm nor deny it.

When journalists asked him again to clarify the situation, he replied:

I made a statement on this yesterday. I can't tell you anything else. I can neither confirm nor deny it - the Kremlin spokesman said again.

Asked by journalists whether the US president had spoken to Putin after his inauguration on January 20 or before, Trump replied:

Let's just say that I talked... And I expect many more conversations in the future. We need to end this war.” “I don't want to tell you about the negotiations. I do believe that we are making progress. We want to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia - Trump added while speaking to the press aboard the presidential plane.

Over the weekend, the American tabloid New York Post published an exclusive report from its correspondent on board Trump's plane, which stated that the American president had a phone conversation with Putin. When asked how many times he spoke, Trump replied: “I'd rather not say”.

