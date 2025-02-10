Trump announces progress in talks to end war in Ukraine

Trump says the US has made progress in negotiations to end the war between russia and Ukraine. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump, speaking to journalists on board Air Force One, confirmed that he had a conversation with the russian president, but refused to disclose details.

Trump has emphasized the need to end the war, but has not yet disclosed what steps he plans to take to do so.

This is the first officially confirmed communication between the two leaders since the beginning of 2022.

The White House chief also noted that the administration is in contact with both moscow and Kyiv. However, no specific initiatives or plans to resolve the conflict were announced.

The kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied the information about the talks. The spokesman for the aggressor country's president, peskov, said that there are many channels of communication, but he does not have detailed information about such conversations.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Walts also refrained from commenting on contacts between Washington and moscow, saying only that "sensitive negotiations" were underway.

Recall

Recently, the American leader announced that he had a telephone conversation with putin about ending the war in Ukraine. He also revealed a $500 million plan to provide access to Ukrainian resources in exchange for security guarantees.

Trump calls Putin to agree to end war in Ukraine