Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121514 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198192 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153455 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152806 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142900 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198218 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112424 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105090 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian Federation shells Kherson region, killing one person and wounding nine

Russian Federation shells Kherson region, killing one person and wounding nine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29387 views

The enemy shelled Kherson region, killing one person and wounding nine. Residential buildings, critical infrastructure and medical facilities in several settlements were damaged.

The aggressor country shelled the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring nine others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Around midnight, enemy troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the village of Komyshany, Kherson region. Four people were injured in the attack.

A 65-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition with a mine-blast injury and a chest wound. Three other victims -  a 41-year-old man and women aged 70 and 52 - sustained contusions, head injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds. Two of them were taken to the hospital, and the 52-year-old woman received medical care on the spot.

Also, Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Beryslav and a number of other localities in the Kherson region came under fire and air strikes yesterday. The enemy forces hit residential areas, critical infrastructure, medical facilities and checkpoints.

The attacks damaged high-rise buildings, private houses, a gas pipeline and cars. The shelling killed one person and injured five others.

In Kherson region Russian troops hit a kindergarten with KABs in the morning, 4 wounded in 24 hours06.09.24, 08:56 • 17607 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

