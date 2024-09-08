Russian Federation shells Kherson region, killing one person and wounding nine

The aggressor country shelled the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring nine others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Around midnight, enemy troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the village of Komyshany, Kherson region. Four people were injured in the attack.

A 65-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition with a mine-blast injury and a chest wound. Three other victims - a 41-year-old man and women aged 70 and 52 - sustained contusions, head injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds. Two of them were taken to the hospital, and the 52-year-old woman received medical care on the spot.

Also, Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Beryslav and a number of other localities in the Kherson region came under fire and air strikes yesterday. The enemy forces hit residential areas, critical infrastructure, medical facilities and checkpoints.

The attacks damaged high-rise buildings, private houses, a gas pipeline and cars. The shelling killed one person and injured five others.

