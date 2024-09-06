In Kherson region Russian troops hit a kindergarten with KABs in the morning, 4 wounded in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117391 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119856 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195318 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151931 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151947 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185646 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83629 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59774 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37682 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66980 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 43776 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195318 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185646 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212490 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 219 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149099 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148402 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152537 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143494 views
In Kherson region Russian troops hit a kindergarten with KABs in the morning, 4 wounded in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17607 views

The occupants carried out air strikes on 4 settlements of Kherson region. A kindergarten, the Point of Unbreakability, residential buildings and other objects were damaged, and 4 people were wounded.

In Kherson region, Russian troops conducted air strikes in 4 localities this morning, damaging a kindergarten and the Point of Unbreakability. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy hit educational and medical institutions, a shopping center, and 4 people were wounded. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

In the morning, the occupation forces attacked Kherson region from the air. Four settlements in the region were hit. In one of the villages of the Beryslav community, two guided aerial bombs hit the building of a kindergarten, causing serious damage. The Point of Unbreakability, a bus, and surrounding buildings were also damaged. There were no casualties among local residents

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Sadove, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamyanka, Tyahynka, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Bourhunka, Rakivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit educational and medical institutions, an administrative building, a shopping and entertainment center; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses. The occupants also damaged a warehouse and private cars.

"Four people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles06.09.24, 08:19 • 24850 views

Julia Shramko

War

