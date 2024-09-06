In Kherson region Russian troops hit a kindergarten with KABs in the morning, 4 wounded in 24 hours

In Kherson region, Russian troops conducted air strikes in 4 localities this morning, damaging a kindergarten and the Point of Unbreakability. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy hit educational and medical institutions, a shopping center, and 4 people were wounded. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

In the morning, the occupation forces attacked Kherson region from the air. Four settlements in the region were hit. In one of the villages of the Beryslav community, two guided aerial bombs hit the building of a kindergarten, causing serious damage. The Point of Unbreakability, a bus, and surrounding buildings were also damaged. There were no casualties among local residents - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Sadove, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamyanka, Tyahynka, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Bourhunka, Rakivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit educational and medical institutions, an administrative building, a shopping and entertainment center; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses. The occupants also damaged a warehouse and private cars.

"Four people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles