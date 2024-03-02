Drone crash reported in St. Petersburg at night: footage published online
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian telegram channels claim that a drone crashed in St. Petersburg at night, reportedly damaging balconies and windows in two residential buildings, but no one was injured.
Russia reported the alleged downing of a drone in St. Petersburg at night, according to Russian telegram channels, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, balconies and glazing were damaged in two residential buildings. No one was reportedly injured.
It is stated that "the target could be a thermal power plant or the Strumky oil depot, as reported by local media.
