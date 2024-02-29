An icebreaker caught fire in the port of St. Petersburg: what is known

The icebreaker Yermak caught fire in the port of St. Petersburg, Russia. The ship is allegedly not in use. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred in a storage room on the first deck, when welding work was allegedly being carried out there.

No one was injured. Firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading.

Operational services are working at the scene, and law enforcement officers have begun an investigation.

