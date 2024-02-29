$41.340.03
Russia complains about night UAV attack on Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25174 views

Russia claims to have destroyed a UAV in the Kursk region on the night of February 29.

Russia complains about night UAV attack on Kursk region

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of February 29, UAVs attempted to attack facilities in the Kursk region, UNN reports

Details 

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged destruction of one drone by enemy air defense. 

UAVs were eliminated over the territory of the Kursk region. 

On February 27, loud explosions were heard in the Russian city of Kursk. Enemy aircraft were flying over the city. 

Budanov: Russia is working to delay and disrupt the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine

