Russia complains about night UAV attack on Kursk region

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of February 29, UAVs attempted to attack facilities in the Kursk region, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged destruction of one drone by enemy air defense.

UAVs were eliminated over the territory of the Kursk region.

On February 27, loud explosions were heard in the Russian city of Kursk. Enemy aircraft were flying over the city.

