Budanov: Russia is working to delay and disrupt the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia is working on its plan to try to delay and disrupt the pace and volume of Western weapons supplies to Ukraine. This was reported to journalists by the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, UNN reports.

Asked whether Russia has already begun to implement a plan to undermine the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, Budanov replied: "These are not undermining, they are attempts to delay and slow down the pace and volume. A lot of things are happening in the world, you always have to look at the end, at the facts. There is a certain delay, why it happened, who influences it - you can deal with this for a long time and tediously. That's why it's not the case, although they are working on it.

Addendum

Budanov has previously stated that Ukraine is aware that Russia has developed plans to destabilize the situation and disrupt the steady supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.