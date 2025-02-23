The head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Ivashchenko, said that Russia has already spent all the resources accumulated during the rule of dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports.

The economy today is weak and tends to deteriorate. Everything that was accumulated during Putin's rule has been spent. At the end of the year, and possibly next year, the economy may experience difficult and irreversible trends. And this is right, the enemy must pay a high price for the unleashed aggression and compensate Ukraine for the losses - Ivashchenko said during the form “Ukraine. Year 2025”.

