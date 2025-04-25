Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and 6 wounded in Pavlograd

$41.670.15
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7358 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25334 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65329 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64612 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81870 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174071 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184518 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265402 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111511 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209339 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 6148 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 7796 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

01:15 AM • 13035 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 18437 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 14301 views
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 7358 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96413 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265402 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155930 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209339 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 26417 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 34627 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 66871 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 96804 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 61539 views
Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and 6 wounded in Pavlograd

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

The enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. There are victims and wounded in Pavlograd, including a 15-year-old girl, and several fires broke out.

Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and 6 wounded in Pavlograd

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, after a massive attack by Russian troops with drones in Pavlograd, two people are known to have died and 6 were injured, including a 15-year-old girl, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

In Pavlograd, according to updated data, two people died. Six victims were hospitalized. One patient is "severe", the rest are in moderate condition

- wrote Lysak.

According to him, two more people received medical assistance on the spot. "Among them is a 15-year-old girl," the head of the OVA said.

Addition

The enemy again massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Several fires occurred in Pavlograd. In particular, in a multi-storey building.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
