Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and 6 wounded in Pavlograd

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, after a massive attack by Russian troops with drones in Pavlograd, two people are known to have died and 6 were injured, including a 15-year-old girl, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

In Pavlograd, according to updated data, two people died. Six victims were hospitalized. One patient is "severe", the rest are in moderate condition - wrote Lysak.

According to him, two more people received medical assistance on the spot. "Among them is a 15-year-old girl," the head of the OVA said.

Addition

The enemy again massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Several fires occurred in Pavlograd. In particular, in a multi-storey building.