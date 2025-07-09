Russia strikes Stepnogorsk community: woman injured, there is destruction

On Wednesday, July 9, the Russian army attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, a woman was wounded. Houses were damaged. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

A wounded woman and destroyed private houses are the consequences of the morning enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community. - the message says.

"Emergency services went to the scene of the strike," the official added.

Recall

On the night of July 9, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to missile danger. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the take-off of two MiG-31K. In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace.

Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out