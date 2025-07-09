Russia strikes Stepnogorsk community: woman injured, there is destruction

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:59 AM • 2016 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24908 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 67314 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 77759 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 95695 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 99530 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142878 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163727 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81167 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62012 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
56%
743mm
Popular news
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 36356 views
State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROCJuly 8, 08:57 PM • 22481 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 46941 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 38827 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted01:16 AM • 4993 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24908 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 67314 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142878 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 117149 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163727 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 184415 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 369931 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 204069 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 316612 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 335210 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Russia strikes Stepnogorsk community: woman injured, there is destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

On July 9, the Russian army attacked Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which a woman was injured and houses were damaged. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.

Russia strikes Stepnogorsk community: woman injured, there is destruction

On Wednesday, July 9, the Russian army attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, a woman was wounded. Houses were damaged. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

A wounded woman and destroyed private houses are the consequences of the morning enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community.

- the message says.

"Emergency services went to the scene of the strike," the official added.

Recall

On the night of July 9, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to missile danger. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the take-off of two MiG-31K. In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace.

Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out09.07.25, 05:42 • 73366 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
MiG-31
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9