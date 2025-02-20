Russia attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones again at night, consumption is high, but there are no schedules yet - Ukrenergo

The enemy again attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones at night. Electricity consumption remains high, there are no schedules for blackouts for the population yet, and the need for economical consumption will remain until the end of the day. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, the enemy attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones again. Emergency repair works in the region have been ongoing since yesterday. Power engineers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes on civilian critical infrastructure as soon as possible," the statement said.

"Electricity consumption remains at a consistently high level," Ukrenergo noted.

Today, on February 20, as of 8:30 a.m., consumption was the same as at the same time on the previous day, Wednesday. On February 19, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

In order to balance the power system, power restrictions for industry are being enforced from 05:00 to 21:00 today. Restrictions for household consumers are not currently expected. However, the need for economical consumption will remain until the end of the day. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances today. Do not turn on several of the following devices at the same time - Ukrenergo said.

The situation in the power system is reportedly subject to change.

