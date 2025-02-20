Russia attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones again at night, consumption is high, but there are no schedules yet - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38766 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38766 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63869 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63869 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103379 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103379 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68114 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68114 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115671 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115671 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100676 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112880 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152256 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115153 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115153 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65490 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108937 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79683 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45280 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72778 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152256 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143001 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175403 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32687 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72778 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133895 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135773 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164090 views
Russia attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones again at night, consumption is high, but there are no schedules yet - Ukrenergo

Russia attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones again at night, consumption is high, but there are no schedules yet - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27397 views

Russia attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones at night, and restoration work is underway. Electricity consumption remains high, but no power outages are planned for the population.

The enemy again attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones at night. Electricity consumption remains high, there are no schedules for blackouts for the population yet, and the need for economical consumption will remain until the end of the day. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, the enemy attacked power facilities in Odesa region with drones again. Emergency repair works in the region have been ongoing since yesterday. Power engineers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes on civilian critical infrastructure as soon as possible," the statement said.

"Electricity consumption remains at a consistently high level," Ukrenergo noted.

Today, on February 20, as of 8:30 a.m., consumption was the same as at the same time on the previous day, Wednesday. On February 19, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

In order to balance the power system, power restrictions for industry are being enforced from 05:00 to 21:00 today. Restrictions for household consumers are not currently expected. However, the need for economical consumption will remain until the end of the day. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances today. Do not turn on several of the following devices at the same time

- Ukrenergo said.

The situation in the power system is reportedly subject to change.

Russia attacks energy facility in Odesa region for the second night in a row - DTEK20.02.25, 08:59 • 29450 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

