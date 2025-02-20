Russia attacks energy facility in Odesa region for the second night in a row - DTEK

Russia have attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region again, DTEK energy company said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The enemy continues energy terror in Odesa region for the second night in a row. DTEK energy facility attacked again during a massive attack - DTEK said on social media.

As soon as the power engineers receive permission from the military and rescuers, they will immediately start inspecting the equipment and performing emergency repair work.

