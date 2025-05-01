$41.560.18
Advertisement
Russian attack on Odesa: railway worker killed, railway damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4734 views

At night, Russian troops shelled Odesa Oblast, killing a railway worker. Tracks, contact network and wagons were damaged, but passenger trains are running on schedule.

Russian attack on Odesa: railway worker killed, railway damaged

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on the Odesa region, a railway worker was killed, tracks, contact network and wagons were damaged. Passenger trains run on schedule, freight trains run on an alternative route. This was reported on Thursday by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", writes UNN.

Details

"Odesa region and the railway infrastructure of the region were under enemy fire tonight," UZ said in Telegram.

As noted, there were no casualties at the workplaces.

An enemy attack on Odesa claimed the life of a railway worker in his own home. One of the sections was damaged: tracks, a contact network and three freight cars were damaged

- the company said.

At the same time, according to UZ, "passenger trains run on schedule."

"Railway workers are carrying out operational restoration work to ensure that freight trains run to the ports without hindrance. They are currently following an alternative route," the company said.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, there are dead and injured as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on Odesa. Residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a supermarket, a school and cars were damaged.

Unfortunately, two people died, according to preliminary information, another 15 people were injured

- the State Emergency Service reported on Telegram.

Drone strike in Odesa: two dead, five wounded, buildings destroyed01.05.25, 03:20 • 6972 views

Fires broke out in the impact areas, which were quickly extinguished.

In one of the high-rise buildings, rescuers, together with the interaction services, evacuated more than 200 people.

A point of invincibility has been deployed by the State Emergency Service. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police worked at the sites.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
