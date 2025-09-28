Russian drones attacked Odesa region: enterprise caught fire, house damaged

During the night, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region: an enterprise caught fire, a house was damaged. During the night attack on Odesa region, Russian drones caused a fire at one of the local enterprises and damaged the roof of a private residence. There were no casualties, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the attack, one of the enterprises was damaged, where a fire broke out, which firefighters extinguished. The roof of a private residential building located nearby was also damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.