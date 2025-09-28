Russian drones attacked Odesa region: enterprise caught fire, house damaged
During the night, Russian drones caused a fire at an enterprise and damaged the roof of a private house in Odesa region. There were no casualties, and the fire was extinguished.
During the night, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region: an enterprise caught fire, a house was damaged. During the night attack on Odesa region, Russian drones caused a fire at one of the local enterprises and damaged the roof of a private residence. There were no casualties, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the attack, one of the enterprises was damaged, where a fire broke out, which firefighters extinguished. The roof of a private residential building located nearby was also damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack by the Russian Federation. As of 5:45 AM, 2 injured people are known in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.
