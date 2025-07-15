Russian drones attacked Kirovohrad region: debris caused a fire

On the night of Tuesday, July 15, Russian occupiers attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones, and the falling debris from downed drones caused a fire in a field in one of the communities. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration (OVA) Andriy Raykovych, as reported by UNN.

This night, again, no rest for our sky defenders. They repelled another enemy UAV attack. There are downed drones. Debris from one of the downed drones caused a fire in a field in the Ustynivka community. The fire was promptly extinguished. - stated the official's post.

According to him, another drone landed on the territory of a private household in the Katerynivka community.

There were no casualties or injuries. Specialists are inspecting the area.

Recall

On the night of July 15, Russians shelled Huliaipole with artillery, injuring a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. A private house was also damaged. Since the evening of July 14, Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district have been attacked by drones, causing fires and damage to an infrastructure facility.

The Russian Federation launched almost half a thousand attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day: 10 settlements were attacked