Russian drone attacked Sumy region: woman killed, houses damaged

The Russian army attacked Sumy region with a drone. As reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, a woman was killed and residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the strike, UNN reports.

In the Konotop community, a woman died as a result of a Russian UAV attack. She sustained injuries incompatible with life. - the report says.

According to the RMA, law enforcement officers are identifying the deceased. Preliminary – the woman was about 40 years old.

Also, an injured man sought medical attention. His condition is not serious, and he is receiving the necessary assistance.

Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged. The extent of the destruction is being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

