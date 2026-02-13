Russian drone attacked Sumy region: woman killed, houses damaged

$42.990.04
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 1092 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 3954 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 10653 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 29550 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 42585 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 36063 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 28162 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 38575 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 62041 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41799 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Popular news
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 41092 views
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhoto09:08 AM • 9868 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 22142 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 16624 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 27619 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 29550 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 42585 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 41150 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 63681 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 104921 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 22190 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 29587 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 33451 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 59133 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 51115 views
The Guardian

Russian drone attacked Sumy region: woman killed, houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

As a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Konotop community, a woman was killed. Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged, and a man sustained minor injuries.

Russian drone attacked Sumy region: woman killed, houses damaged

The Russian army attacked Sumy region with a drone. As reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, a woman was killed and residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the strike, UNN reports.

In the Konotop community, a woman died as a result of a Russian UAV attack. She sustained injuries incompatible with life.

- the report says.

According to the RMA, law enforcement officers are identifying the deceased. Preliminary – the woman was about 40 years old.

Also, an injured man sought medical attention. His condition is not serious, and he is receiving the necessary assistance.

Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged. The extent of the destruction is being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

In Rivne region, after a 5-hour air raid alert in the morning, the Russian attack continued in the afternoon, with one person injured13.02.26, 16:46 • 388 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast